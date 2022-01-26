The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has inaugurated the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Museum of Dynamic History.

Speaking during the inauguration at the Scheme’s headquarters in Abuja, Dare noted that the complexities of today’s world and the quest for foreign culture has made it necessary to seek ways to preserve history.

He lauded the decision of NYSC Management to establish the Museum which would preserve innovations, inventions, arts and artefacts of the Corps Members and the Scheme in general.

“I am pleased to be associated with the pragmatic leadership of the Director-General of the NYSC for this and many other ground-breaking achievements, and I am highly honoured to commission this project which will serve as a centre for research and documentation and in the long run, a source of income to the Scheme”, the Minister said.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration to facilitate the process of including the NYSC Museum in the list of Museums and Monuments in the Country, in addition to making it among tourist sites in the FCT.”

In his address, NYSC director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the need for a museum as repository of historical and archival materials for an organisation with a rich history of close to five decades cannot be over-emphasised.

He added that his background as a historian enabled him realise the need for the documentation of t he Scheme’s activities, which gave birth to the unveiling of nine books and other publications on the successes recorded by the Scheme.

“The NYSC Museum of Dynamic History therefore showcases the rich history from the inception of the Scheme, in an attempt to preview the future.

“Archival materials in this museum have also been documented in the print and electronic media to make them more accessible to the general public”, he said.