Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated the Professional Players Union of Nigeria (PPUN) new executive for the peaceful conduct of their election with former Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida emerging President.

The minister in a statement signed his SA on media, John Joshua Akanji, said, “I hereby congratulate the Nigerian Professional Players Union over its peaceful election which led to the emergence of notable Ex internationals Tijani Babangida, Clement Temile, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Babayaro as President, 1st and 2nd vice Presidents and Secretary respectively.

This is a confirmation of the organisational ability and cohesion among the players. You are worthy partners in the concerted efforts to deepen the development of Nigeria’s football.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unity of leadership is important for the task ahead of ensuring players’ welfare and protecting their rights.

Without unity among the players, there can be no development. I encourage the new leadership to work with a vision that would impact the growth of Nigerian football.”