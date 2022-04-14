Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned the attacks on five communities in Plateau State, describing the attacks as satanic.

Farouq who sympathised with the state government and victims of the armed banditry attacks in Garga district of Kanam local government area of Plateau State in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, stated that the mayhem was unleashed on innocent citizens, during the Ramadan fasting, describing the action of the bandits as evil.

The minister said she has directed the immediate deployment of relief materials including food, water, blankets and sleeping nets to the displaced victims who are currently seeking refuge in Garga Central Primary School, Kanam local government area of Plateau State.

“The relief materials were on the way to being delivered to the victims,” he said.

Five communities including Kyaram, Gyambau, Dungur, Kukawa, Shuwaka villages under Garga district were attacked by armed bandits on Monday while scores were reportedly killed during the mayhem.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) under the ministry accompanied by State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Joint Military Task Force, community leaders, local government council members and the media are already in Plateau State for an on-the-spot assessment to ascertain the level of destruction and advice the agency appropriately.

The coordinator, NEMA North Central Zonal office Jos, Mr Eugene Nyelong who led the team confirmed that profiling and assessment of victims have begun.

According to Nyelong, the assessment which commenced on Tuesday April 12, 2022, revealed the loss of many lives and destroyed property.

The number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are said to be over 4800 comprising mostly women and children.

The local government health department through the dispensary in Garga town is however offering skeletal medical support to the displaced persons while the director general of NEMA, Ahmed Mustapha Habib, is working on prompt delivery of emergency humanitarian support ahead of full intervention.