Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, denied the alleged diversion of the 2019 election campaign funds for Kwara State All Progressives

Congress (APC).

Mohammed broke his silence on the allegation of campaign funds diversion by a cabal, during the commissioning of a new secretariat of the Bashir Bolarinwa-led faction of the APC in the state.

The minister insisted that he singlehandedly, through family and friends, raised all the funds for the

prosecution of the electioneering campaings in the state, including a House of Representatives by-election for Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero federal constituency which preceded the 2019 general elections.

Mohammed was apparently responding to Governor AbdulRahman

AbdulRazaq’s allegation that a cabal within the state chapter of the party received hundreds of millions of naira as donations for the Kwara ‘Otoge’

struggle but did not deliver a kobo to him.

The minister added that the last membership registration and

revalidation in the state was a charade, saying that no APC congress would take place in the state until all members are duly registered.

He said he got the assurance from the acting national chairman of APC,

Mai Mala Buni.

All other speakers at the event, Alh Bashir Bolarinwa, Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. AbdulGaniyu Cook-Olododo, a former gubernatorial aspirant, Tajudeen Makama, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo and a member of the State House of Assembly, Prince Saheed Popoola, corroborated the minister’s claim on the campaign funds and the assurance given them by the national leadership of the APC that congresses will not hold in the state until those left behind in the exercise are registered.

The Minister added: “I never diverted APC 2019 general elections campaign funds for my personal use as alleged by Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. By the grace of God, I singlehandedly

with the support of friends and family raised all the monies for the Oke-Ero/Isin/Ekiti/Irepodun federal constituency by-election of November 2018 that brought Hon. Tunji Olawuyi to the House of Representatives.

“And I challenge anybody here to say he gave the party one penny apart

from what I gave them. I challenge anybody here to say he gave

logistics support to the party. I did that by the grace of God. I distributed 500 motorcycles and 20 vehicles. And many of the beneficiaries are here today.

“I want them to explain to Nigerians about what happened to the N70million that Hon. Olawuyi kept that the governor refused to give us

during the by-election. But for the grace of God and some friends, there

would have been no election in November 2018, because when we raised money we gave them but two days before election we could not reach them through their phones again.

“I had to go to friends to raise another N150 million to prosecute

that election. I remember very well that there are 42 wards in that

constituency. We thank God today that was the beginning of our success.

“When elections proper came, we did not see our governorship candidate.

We could not wait. I say without any fear of contradictions that by

the grace of God with the money raised from friends, colleagues and

associates, we financed the four elections and we scored 100 per cent.

“I remember a governor when we won the first election calling me to

ask if it was true we won the by-election. And I told him ‘yes sir.’

He said, ‘I want to apologise to you when you came to me for money they

told me not to give you money. They told me you are a Lagos politician, that nobody can defeat Saraki.’

“But then we did not know that God brings more wonder. That is how we

won all the elections. But they got there today and forget the people

that put them there. If we did not give money to the party, how did he (the governor) think the party won?”

On the forthcoming state congresses of the party nationwide, the minister said that: “The acting national chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni, has assured us that no congress will take place in Kwara until all our members are registered. And that the congress will be free and fair by the grace of

God.”