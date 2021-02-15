By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has media report that he is benefiting from constant stream income of Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC).

The minister in a statement by his SA media, John Joshua Akanji, described the report as malicious, misleading, disingenuous and false that offers no facts and urged the general public disregard it, saying it is the hand work of hatchet men who pose as social media journalists, political jobbers and unscrupulous persons who are acting the script of their pay master(s).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attention of the office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has been called to false news making the rounds on social media that he has been benefiting from the constant stream of income from Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC).

“The story reeks of blackmail, malicious slander and false in every material particular.

“The misleading, disingenuous and false report that offers no facts which are sacred should be disregarded and seen as the handiwork of hatchet men who pose as social media journalists, political jobbers and unscrupulous persons who are acting the script of their pay master(s) in a calculated attempt to tarnish the hard earned reputation and good works of Dare,” the statement said.

The statement insisted that the minister is not a stakeholder in LCC and challenged those behind the allegation to prove.

“For the records and posterity, it is important to state that the unsubstantiated report is not only capable of but aimed at heating up the polity at this critical time of nation building.

“Let it be categorically stated that Mr. Dare is not a stakeholder (Shareholder, Director or Contractor) in LCC. He collects no proceeds from the LCC directly or indirectly as the malicious social media posts tried to suggest without an iota of fact. He who alleges must prove. The Minister will not hesitate to institute immediate legal action against these purveyors of false/fake and malicious news.”