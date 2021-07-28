Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, has directed the management of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) to ensure that its outstations are functional for full scale activities.

Nanono gave the directive yesterday in Benin during the ongoing four days 2021 seed meeting, in-house research review and second annual South-South Refils workshop organised by NIFOR in Benin.

Represented by the executive secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria ( ARCN), Garba Sharubutu, Nanono directed ARCN to ensure full compliance in line with its mandate of coordination, supervision and monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister called on the research institutes and colleges to come up with suggestions for the establishment of more outreach centers to carry out extension activities to farmers to augment the efforts of the various state governments.

Nanono further called on NIFOR to seek partnership with local and international partners with a view to multiply seeds for the farmers.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said that the federal government was committed to revamping the agricultural sector through its various agricultural programmes Represented by Mr Paul Kanuh, deputy director, Economic affairs, Mustapha commended NIFOR for its efforts geared towards providing seeds and improved technologies to farmers in the country.

The executive director, NIFOR, Dr Celestine Ikuenobe, who welcomed participants to the meeting, said the institute was carrying out it’s role as designated institute to carry out research on palms.

Ikuenobe noted that the meeting was designed to review the institute activities and evaluate the performance of the institute and provide solutions to growers and processors of crops

He said the Research Extension Farmers Inputs Linkage System (REFILS) in the south-South would also be evaluated