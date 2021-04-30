By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Barely three months to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Minister of youth and sports federation, Chief Sunday Dare has dissolved all the boards of 31 National Sports Federations and set up caretaker committees to run the fairs of the federation.

This was disclosed in a press statement on Friday in Abuja.

Minister said the dissolution of boards of Federations was inline with the Olympic Charter which stipulates a four year tenure for all Sports Federations Boards,

“In keeping with the Olympic Charter which stipulates a 4 year tenure for all Sports Federations Boards, the tenure of the National Olympic Sports Federations in Nigeria have come to an end. There is a need for a transition from the old Boards to the new one.

“Within the last 4 years, a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well while many others have been bogged down by unnecessary bickerings and divisions among the board members.

“Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June, 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections. I wish to thank all the Board members for their contributions within the period they served in their various Federations Boards.

“In order to ensure continuity in the administration of the Federations, Caretaker Committees are hereby put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new Boards inaugurated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mindful of the Olympic Games in July 2021, the Caretaker Committees will work assiduously towards enhancing team Nigeria participation at the Games. The Ministry in partnership with the NOC, will release in due course, the time-table for the elections into National Sport Federation Boards.

“In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process, the Ministry requested all National Sports Federations to submit their Constitutions. Regrettably, as at date, only 7 Federations have complied.

“Having consulted with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), the Ministry has concluded to organize elections into the Federations using the Code of Governance which is the administrative machinery that regulates the governance of Sports Federations in Nigeria.

“I encourage all Nigerians who have passion and interest for their chosen Sports and who can contribute selflessly to the development of Sports in Nigeria to show interest in the Membership of the various National Sports Federations.

“It is my pleasure to announce to you the composition of the Caretaker Committees for the 31 National Sports Federations who will run the affairs of the Federations until the inauguration of the new Boards; as I enjoin all stakeholders to give the Caretaker Committees the necessary support in discharging their duties effectively,” the statement read.

The caretaker committees members are follow

1 AQUATICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Babatunde Fatai Williams Chairman

2 Onyeacholom Stephen Augustus Member

3 Sani Mohammed Secretary General

2 ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Olamide George Chairman

2 Maria Wophill Member

3 Prince Adisa A. Beyioku Secretary General

3 BADMINTON FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Francis Orbih Chairman

2 Olumide Bamiduro Member

3 Victor Osuoha Secretary General

4 BASKETBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Engr Musa Kida Chairman

2 Prof. Florence B. Adeyanju Member

3 Afolabi Olabisi Omobola Secretary General

5 NIGERIA BOXING FEDERATION

1 RTD General Joseph Ayeni Chairman

2 Mrs. Uche Julie Netufo Member

3 Obot Uko Monday Secretary General

6 NIGERIA CHESS FEDERATION

1 DIG. Sani Muhammed, Mni Chairman

2 Alh. Bode Durotoye Member

3 Akinyele Dapo Secretary General

7 NIGERIA CRICKET FEDERATION

1 Prof. Yahaya Adam Ukwanya Chairman

2 Prof. Mariam Suleman Member

3 Taiwo Oriss Secretary General

8 CYCLING FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 G. Massari Chairman

2 Mohammed Bashir Member

3 Shammah Makpa Secretary General

9 DARTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Abubakar Gaiya Haruna Chairman

2 Rita Oyoku Nwaeke Member

3 Etim Udokang Secretary General

10 NIGERIA DEAF SPORTS FEDERATION

1 Alh. U. Nahuche Chairman

2 Ogundele Olusola Foluke Member

3 Agbabiaka Lukman Secretary General

11 FIVES FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Abubakar A. Dangaladima Chairman

2 Sheba Victoria Jefferson Member

3 Salisu Mamman Secretary General

12 NIGERIA GOLF FEDERATION

1 Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola Chairman

2 Dr. Patrick Uwagbale Member

3 Almu Umar Lambu Secretary General

13 GYMNASTICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Prince Kelvin Erhurnwunse Chairman

2 Moyosore Ogunseinde Member

3 Davies Oludare Secretary General

14

HANDBALL FEDERATION OF

NIGERIA

1 Samuel Ocheho Chairman

2 Halima Banjeminia Member

3 Muhammed Maigidansama Secretary General

15 NIGERIA HOCKEY FEDERATION

1 Sen Abdul Ningi Chairman

2 Dr Success Anyanwu Member

3 Rita Mosindi Secretary General

16 NIGERIA JUDO FEDERATION

1 Brig. Gen. Z.L. Abubakar Chairman

2 Prof. A.O. De-Souza Member

3 Monica Otumola Secretary General

17 KARATE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Silas Agara Chairman

2 Dare Jegede Member

3 Adamu Maikano Secretary General

18

KICKBOXING FEDERATION OF

NIGERIA

1 Yakubu Abubakar Chairman

2 Dr. (Mrs) Uwaoma Ifeyinwa A Member

3 Ademisoro Oluwasegun Secretary General

19 NIGERIA WUSHU KUNGFU FEDERATION

1 ARCH. Adewumi Adekunle Chairman

2 Amaefule Kathleen Chimezien Member

3 Abbas Wosilat Secretary General

20 NIGERIA ROWING, CANOEING & YATCHING FEDERATION

1 R.A. Porbeni Festus Chairman

2 Mr. Ayorinde Oluwafemi Member

3 Olubunmi Oluode Secretary General

21 NIGERIA RUGBY FEDERATION

1 Comrade Iyorcha Grace Chairman

2 Ntisien Williams Member

3 James Eakyns Secretary General

22 NIGERIA SCRABBLE FEDERATION

1 Suliman Garba Gora Chairman

2 Chief Aka Olabotoke Member

3 Abimbola Adesiyan Secretary General

23 NIGERIA SHOOTING FEDERATION

1 Maj. Gen. Johnny Hamakim Chairman

2 Group Cpt. Rahinato Garba Member

3 Akanmu Olusoji Secretary General

24 NIGERIA SQUASH FEDERATION

S/

N NAME DESIGNATION

1 Oyerinde Oyeyemi Adeboye Chairman

2 Uba Uchenna Chukwudi Member

3 Evelyn Fabunmi Secretary General

25 NIGERIA TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION

S/

N NAME DESIGNATION

1 Chief Tikon Ishaku Chairman

2 Oladapo Olabanji Member

3 Asiegbu Chimezie Secretary General

26 NIGERIA TAEKWONDO FEDERATION

N NAME DESIGNATION

1 Mrs. Margaret Binga Chairman

2 Chika Chukwumerije Member

3 Kabir Yusuf Secretary General

1 Akindoju Ifedayo Olaloye Chairman

2 Prof. Osaretin Aigbovo Member

3 Abulude John Oludayo Secretary General

28 TRADITIONAL SPORTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

1 Usman Musa Chairman

2 Bamdele B. Funke Member

3 Libata Ahmed Abdullahi Secretary General

29 NIGERIA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

1 Musa Nimrod Chairman

2 Engr Habu Gumel Member

3 Ngozi Amayo Secretary General

30 NIGERIA WEIGHTLIFTING FEDERATION

1 Tonobok Ojuru Okowa Chairman

2 Laurence Iquaibom Member

3 Mariam Akande Secretary General

31 NIGERIA WRESTLING FEDERATIONS

1 Daniel Igali Chairman

2 Damiam Ohaike Member

3 Patrick Abobi Secretary General