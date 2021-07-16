Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has donated brand new four sets of jerseys and 10 balls to the FOSLA Academy of Abuja.

The minister made the donation while hosting the inaugural champions of the rejuvenated National Principal’s Cup in Abuja yesterday.

Aliyu, who was represented by the acting director of FCT Sports Council, Mr Luka Istifanus, recommended the FOSLA Academy’s model to every Nigerian striving to contribute positively to the development of grassroots football in the nation’s Capital.

“We want to commend you for winning the Principal Cup. I want to thank Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi for investing in the young ones and building their future. We at the FCT will continue to support you in your quest to make the nation’s Capital proud in your future endeavors.”

While presenting the players that won the tournament to the Minister, the former NFF president, Sani Lulu, appealed to FCT administration for support towards taking the academy to the next level.

“We appreciate the FCT administration’s support so far, and we want you to do more for the younger generation which most of them are indigenes of the FCT.

Meanwhile, chairman of the FCT FA, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has congratulated FOSLA Academy for winning the National Principal’s Cup, saying he is happy about the laudable achievements of the Academy.

“I’m happy that FOSLA Academy based in Karshi, FCT is one school that has always done us proud in sports, mostly in football. The nurturing and mentoring they get helps them to cross every hurdle. I’m particularly proud that the owner was a football administrator to the highest level in this country and it is safe to say the children of FOSLA Academy are in safe hands,” Mouktar said.

Recall that FOSLA Academy won the maiden rejuvenated National Principals Cup after defeating Comprehensive College of Kaduna 2-0 at the Training Pitch of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, in March.