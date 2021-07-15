The Federal government has approved a television reality show – “Teachers Naija”, aimed at promoting professionalism and welfare in the nation’s teaching profession.

Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, endorsed the programme during a courtesy visit to his office by the organisers of the TV Show on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwajiuba expressed delight that the Reality TV show, which started in 2019, would add value to the teaching profession as well as ensure teachers get the desired respect in the society.

“I am not too sure if I am happier than you or you are happier than me (on Teacher Naija TV Show). I like the idea that teachers can be represented in such a way that people begin to value them.

“It hurts anytime I come across a piece that indicates that teachers are not valued; you will see a ‘To Let’ sign, it will say ‘To Let’ but not to teachers, you don’t know whether to cry or how you will feel. It has hurt me for many years.

Earlier, Ubaka Enuagwuna, convener of Teachers Reality TV Show, said the reality TV show is geared towards bringing out the best in teachers and creating a paradigm shift in the way they are perceived in the country.