The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and a Professor of Urological Surgery, Prof. Ademola Popoola have decried the prevalence of prostate cancer as the commonest cancer amongst Nigerian men.

Ehanire who spoke at the virtual flag off of the International Registry to improve outcomes in men with advanced prostate cancer in Nigeria (IROMAN) posited that cancer has assumed alarming dimensions globally, including in Nigeria.

He said it was unfortunate that some of the cases were presented late in facilities, partly due to inadequate level of awareness or due to misdiagnosis in the early stages.

The minister who flagged off the project said, “Based on the data from our cancer registries, there were a total of 115, 950 cancer cases and 70, 372 cancer related deaths in Nigeria in 2018”.

Describing the project intended to document the occurrence of prostate cancer and monitor outcomes as a welcome development, he expressed optimism that it will strengthen the activities of the Cancer Registries.

At the event moderated by the principal Investigator of CaPTC, Ekiti State, Dr. Abidemi Omonisi, Prof. Popoola, an honorary consultant at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin , Kwara State said “it is a major cause of death among men in the country”.