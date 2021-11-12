Chairman of the presidential 10-year Football Masterplan Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, has assured Nigerians of their commitment to work towards the betterment of the development of football in the country, saying there is no need for anyone or group to have fear or be suspicious about the assignment of the committee.

Galadima, who spoke after their inauguration by the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, on Thursday at the media center of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, allayed fears that the committee will work at cross purposes with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He said the Nigeria football Federation stands to gain a lot from the committee and commended Presidential Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given them to serve.

“We want to express our appreciation to Mr President through you (minister) for giving us this responsibility. So much has been said about the state of football today. Let me assure Nigerians that in this assignment there is cause for anybody to have any fear or be suspicious about this assignment.

“We’re here to serve the country and we’ll do our best. So, it is important to be patient and cooperate with this committee. The Nigeria Football Federation stands to gain a lot by supporting this committee. I’m happy that the secretary general of NFF is a member of this committee and we will work together for the betterment of the game,” Galadima said.

While inaugurating the committee, the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, said the federal government is interested in the long term growth and development of football and is ready to begin to make the plans for a better tomorrow of the beautiful, today.

The minister said though the country may be recording some successes here and there in erratic and incongruous patterns, the lack professionalism in club administration, inconsistent and irregularity in football calendar are stark realities of the nation’s domestic football.

He said the committee is a Presidential assignment and the NFF are also working for the good of the game in Nigeria, noting that they are on the same page.

The term of reference of the committee, according to the minister, is to among other things, develop the strategies that will address:

a) The roles of Government at all levels – Federal, State, Local as well as the private sector, development partners and social enterprise sector in the development of the game.

b) The Football Pyramid and operational framework that will define the roles of educational institutions, football academies, clubs, leagues and national competitions in the development of the game and the projected financial requirements and targeted expenditure plans covering the different levels of the Football Pyramid.

c) The commercialisation of football in line with global standards to include revenue generation for both the professional and nonprofessional game; incorporating the ancillary sectors of the economy.

He urged the committee to divide the strategies into multiple implementation phases – short (within 1-2 years), medium (within 3-5 years) and Long (within 6-10 years), saying President Buhari knows that the next ten years will outlive his administration yet he has selflessly agreed that this needs to be done for the youth and the future of Nigeria.

The committee has 12-weeks to submit their reports.

Members of the committee are Ibrahim Galadima, Emmanuel Babayaro, Sunday Oliseh and Olusegun Odegbami, Ikeddy Isiguzo, Musa Amadu, Bode Durotoye, John Opubor, Ayo Omidiran, Ogbu Ojiabor, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Ade Ojeikere, Mohammed Sanusi, Tony Nnachetta, Yemi Idowu and Muhammad Daha Umar Faruk. Mr. Adokie Amiesimaka opted out.