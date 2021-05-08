BY HUSSAINI JIRGI |

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, has met with the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, on the state of road infrastructure in Yobe.

LEADERSHIP reports that Aliyu hails from Yobe State and was the immediate past deputy governor of the state before his current ministerial appointment.

The Minister noted that the visit was to explore more partnership with the state government in order to attract more federal presence especially in the road sector.

“I am here to discuss with His Excellency, the Governor, the condition of federal roads in the state.

“As an ambassador of the state in the Federal Executive Council, this is a home-coming and in furtherance to our collective drive to strengthen the synergy between the state and federal governments,” Aliyu said.

Responding, Governor Buni commended the Minister for keeping in touch to complement the efforts of the state government through improvement of federal roads in the state.

“The visit is a good effort towards collective responsibility to discuss areas of intervention to enhance infrastructural development in the state,” the governor noted.