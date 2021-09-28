…Expects more records from the team, says Kida

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has hailed the D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, for winning the 2021 FIBA women’s AfroBasket title.

He gave the commendation on Monday during a reception held at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, to welcome the victorious Nigerian ladies who won the title for the third consecutive time on Sunday after a 70-59 defeat of their Malian counterparts in the final in Yaounde.

The minister described the team’s victory as a befitting gift to Nigerians as the country celebrates her 61th Independence anniversary.

“We now have the queens of basketball. I can confidently say that Nigeria is now a world basketball nation following their performance over the years. Federal government remained committed to supporting the development of sports in the country.

Also, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijani, commended the team for their landmark achievements while urging them to sustain the tempo, play by the rules and be doping free.

Earlier, the outgoing chairman, caretaker committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida, said Nigerians are yet to see the best of the country’s senior women’s basketball team, saying the D’Tigress is poised to achieve more successes and set more record in the sport.

Kida commended the girls for their fighting spirit in placing the country in the world, assuring Nigerians that the team would continue their dominance in Africa and extend it to the world.

“Our ladies broke their records of winning the title for three-time straight after winning two consecutive times. We assured Nigerians that they will continue their dominance not just in Africa, they will extend to the world.”

Nkem Uwa Akaraiwe while speaking on behalf of the players said it was the Nigerian fighting spirit that kept the team going all the way to win the title.

“We never stop believing in ourselves, we kept on fighting hard in every match we played and at the end we were happy that we won the title for the third in a row for Nigerians.” she said.