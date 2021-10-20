Minister of state, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has commended the peaceful conduct of the state party congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held in the FCT and Kogi State, respectively, last Saturday.

The minister congratulated Hon Abdulmalik Usman, and Hon Abdullahi Bello, for their re-election as state chairmen of FCT and Kogi State respectively.

Aliyu who described their re-elections and the peaceful conduct of the state congresses as a testament of the party’s preparedness to win the general election come 2023, also commended other members of the state executives on their emergence.

She said, “The re-election of Hon Abdulmalik Usman alongside his other executive members is a clear testimony that dedication and hard work never remains unpaid. You always bring positive energy to the party. Your re-election is one of the best decisions our party has ever made.”

Similarly, the minister expressed satisfaction on Hon Abdullahi Bello’s emergence as the chairman of the APC in Kogi State, noting that the party would be more focused come 2023.

“I feel so overwhelmed by the joy of seeing you being re-elected. You made us all proud with this win. I’m so happy that your talent and hard work had finally been rewarded. You really deserved this position more than anyone else,” she said.

While calling on others to join hands with the newly elected executive members of the party, she assured that with the peaceful conduct of the state congresses, the APC is more than prepared to challenge any opposition party in the forthcoming general election.