The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the launch of the digital marketing platform for tie and dye (adire), AdireOgun.com, as an innovative way to take the authentic fabrics to the global market.

Speaking at the launch of the website in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday, the minister said AdireOgun.com is a game changer for adire makers, ‘adire’ buyers, Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

“With AdireOgun.com, anyone, anywhere in the world can log on to this website, window shop and also buy any ‘adire’ material of choice. In other words, this will catalyze trading in ‘adire’ globally. And, of course, by using this website, an interested user is guaranteed to buy original and top-of-the-class ‘adire’ from the globally-acknowledged home of the product,’’ he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the Adire Ogun Marketplace will be the largest inventory of adire textiles and accessories, with over two thousand merchants from Abeokuta, which is the undisputed premier centre of ‘adire’ production, not just in Nigeria but perhaps in the world.

He commended the foresight of the Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for leveraging technology to promote culture, describing AdireOgun.com as a confluence of technology, culture and great innovation.

“Today, we are here for the launch of AdireOgun.com, the Adire Ogun Marketplace. I must commend and congratulate Prince Abiodun, for his leadership, the Ogun State Ministry of Culture and Tourism for initiating this project which, I am told, was created to position Ogun State Adire merchants in a global market, thus ensuring the economic viability and sustainability for their trade,” the minister said.

He said the launch of the website could not have come at a better time as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, with a lot of businesses resorting to smart solutions in order to keep running.