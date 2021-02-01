By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has applauded the leadership of Nigerian Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation (NRCSF) for sustained efforts at developing the sport and promoting the wellbeing of athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the final of the 2nd Admiral Porbeni Boat Race held during the weekend at the Jabi Lake, Abuja, the minister said the steady improve performance of Nigerian athletes in rowing and sailing is a strong indication that the sport has become an important feature in the country and medals prospect for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

He commended NRCSF president Festus B. I. Porbeni, for promoting local content in water sport with Nigerian made boats, saying he efforts has ensured Nigeria qualified for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in Para, Canoeing and Para Rowing.

“Let me sincerely commend the efforts of Admiral Porbeni for the sustainability of this yearly race in the last couple of years despite not getting the needed support from the ministry.

“His efforts have not only improved our ratings as the number one country in Africa, it has ensured that we qualified for the Olympics and Paralympics in Para, Canoeing and Para Rowing.

“I congratulate you and the athletes and urge you to use this event as a springboard for the other qualifiers. Be rest assured of the ministry’s commitment and support to actualise the dreams of our athletes to win laurels for our fatherland at the Tokyo Olympics. Our target is to win two gold medals,” Dare said.

He described the event as a springboard for private partnership and urged other federations to emulate Admiral Porbeni-led NRCSF by key into the philosophy of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“I’m most encouraged by your zeal and commitment towards the sustainability of this competition. This should motivate other federations to key into the philosophy of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“Since sports development cannot take place without competition, no athletes can excel without proper motivation and welfare. You cannot let your sails down or allow your boat of success to drift away.”

Thirteen states, two clubs and few individuals participated in the 3-day event with number one African rank athlete, Ayomide Bello winning four gold medals to outshine her competitors

She won her first gold in women race 1 C1 500m, first position and received N100,000 prize.

While Goodness Foloky and Esther Toko who finished second and third went home with N70,000 and N50, 000 respectively.

Bello won her second gold in 500M C1, her third gold in 200M C2 mixed double and the third gold in 500M C2 mixed double.

“I’m happy with this record; I will continue to train with or without a coach to have a good record in Tokyo,’’ she said.