By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has inaugurated training for 259 Independent Monitors to supervise Integrated National Social Investment Program (N-SIP) at community level in Adamawa state.

Farouq, at the event in Yola, Thursday explained that government has established National Social Register in nearly 9,000 wards for the documentation of every single poor Nigerian, aimed at addressing poverty.

She said, “It is expected that states, local government would mend from the register to achieved the President vision of lifting over 100 million people out of poverty.”

Dr Buba Bindir, National Coordinator, N-SIP, who spoke on behalf of the minister said, the monitors would be assigned to monitor program beneficiaries in schools, market clusters and households to ensure primary objectives of the program are achieved within their locality.

Adding that they would be closely supervised by officials of the ministry and other stakeholders at the state level to avoid compromising standard of N-SIP Projects across the state.

Earlier, Mrs Mary Yuwadi, Focal Person revealed that about 11,324 youths in the state benefited from the N-Power program since 2017-2020.

She said, “Home Grown School Feeding (NHGSFP) 1,047 primary school are benefiting from the program as well as 2,300 food vendors.

“Under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) 17,000 beneficiaries are given N5,000 monthly and over 11,503 were again enrolled for the month of February.

“Also, the Government Entrepreneurship Empowerment Program (GEEP), had 38,827 men and women benefited from soft loan and about 11,324 got N-Power support of N30,000 for graduates and N10,000 for undergraduate monthly in the state,”