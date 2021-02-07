ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, has inaugurated ‘Use The Toilet Campaign’ to stop open defecation in Adamawa state.

The flag off sensitisation at Malkohi IDP camp, concerned at raising awareness on proper use of latrines, safe disposal of feces, sanitary pads, hand washing after defection during stay in camp and after return to their ancestoral homes to improve general hygiene.

Mr Akin Alesinloye, Desk Officer Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet Campaign, who represented the minister, urged for conserted efforts to end open defecation and it’s harmful impact of spreading diarrheal diseases, environmental pollution and loss of human dignity.

The campaign in collaboration with North East Development Commission (NEDC), also

educated IDPs on other, health hazards of open defecation and how to address menace of communicable diseases.

More latrine, borehole and other facilities of social life, would be provided, while lamenting that, diarrhea kills nearly 2 million people every year most children under5, Alesinloye maintained.

Managing Director, NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, reiterated the commission’s quest to better the lives of the people of the region.

Mr Aliyu Ado, who spoke on behalf of the M D, told the IDPs to imbibe the culture of using toilets to guard against communicable diseases which he said is in line with federal government directives to end open defecation

Ado, urged goverment at all levels to vigorously persue the campaign to end open defecation in the country.

Malkohi camp housed 1,239 IDPs, comprising 839 from Gwoza, Bama 206, Bamboa 80, and Madagali has 77 IDPs.