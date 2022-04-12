The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has inaugurated a steering committee on the $700million Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) programme to oversee and provide policy guidance, monitoring and evaluation as well as overall programme results of the WASH sector in Nigeria.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, inaugurated the committee as well as unveiled the programme logo with seven selected state commissioners as team members.

The minister said he was convinced that the team was not just selected but based on their ability to deliver with passion in driving home the target of access to potable water and sanitation by 2030.

According to him, “This inaugural ceremony is the final step to establish the federal steering committee; a key element necessary for efficient functioning of this results-based structure of the SURWASH programme, the apex body responsible to provide policy guidance.

“We have no doubt you would continue to meet your other responsibilities for overall state-level coordination and policy guidance. I therefore take this opportunity to thank you, honourable ministers and commissioners, for accepting to be part of this committee.

“Permit me to congratulate the government and people of the seven states that were most eligible after a transparent selection process, we hope that more states will be part of the SURWASH programme in the future.”

The minister further explained that the SURWASH is an ambitious $700million programme with a six-year period which started in January this year in partnership with the World Bank to support the implementation of the national action plan launched in November, 2018.

The programme will provide protection of human health, support economic growth in the short-term, mid- and long-term for a sustainable, inclusive economic recovery to improves livelihoods of the poor and the vulnerable.

More so, the Us$640m consisted a hybrid approach to financing the Programme-for-Results (PforR) component, while the other sum of $60m was for Investment Programme Financing (IPF) instrument which would be used to facilitate technical assistance and address critical institutional development and identified capacity gaps.

Meanwhile, the seven participating states in the water sector are Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Katsina, Kaduna and Plateau States.

On his part, representative of World Bank, Pier Mantovani, Lead Water and Sanitation, applauded the minister for his undaunting progressive effort in tackling issues surrounding water, sanitation and hygiene in the country as well as ensuring no one is left behind.

He opined that the group will always be there to give its support without relenting.