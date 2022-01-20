Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has inaugurated audience measurement task force to boost advert revenue and also deliver a world-class, scientific audience measurement system for Nigeria.

Mohammed while speaking at the inauguration of the audience measurement task force in Abuja yesterday said Nigeria’s broadcast advertising market is punching far below its weight, especially when the country’s population is taken into account.

Despite having a population more than three times that of South Africa, he said Nigeria’s television advertising market revenue in 2016 was US$309 million, compared to that of South Africa, which was US$1.3 billion.

The minister said Nigeria’s broadcast advertising market is also third in Africa, behind that of South Africa and Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The immediate challenge before us, therefore, is to bring the under-performing Nigeria TV and radio advertising market to what it should be – which is two or three times what it is now. If we do that, it could result in an additional US$400 million in revenue or more in the industry in the next three years.

“Another critical point is that a world-class audience measurement system is critical to the success of the Digital Switch Over (DSO), which we are currently implementing. As I have always said, the absence of a scientific audience measurement regime has resulted in under-investment in the sector, which is necessary to foster the growth of the industry.

“Today, the advertising community continues to rely on subjective factors when making decisions on the content they want, as opposed to how many viewers the content truly attracts.”

Consequently, he said television platforms have resorted to renting out space on their channels to sustain their businesses, and content producers are at the mercy of sponsors, a development which, unfortunately, skews the authenticity of their creative output in favour of a few decision makers, instead of the millions of TV viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The existing model will never allow Nigeria’s creative industry to reach its full potential. It stunts the quality of the content that can be created and also limits the capacity of television platforms to invest in dynamic content that consumers will be attracted to,” he said.

On his part, the chairman, Mr Tolu Ogunkoya assured that his team would reach out to all stakeholders to achieve its objectives.

He noted that efforts to achieve a comprehensive audience measurement over the years have failed, describing it as a white elephant.