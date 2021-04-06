BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has invited the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to an emergency meeting today following threat by the unions to embark on a fresh round of strike.

The meeting which is scheduled to hold at 11:00am at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja seeks to nip the strike in the bud.

Director of press and public relations, Ben Bem Goong said the minister invited the unions for the emergency meeting following their threat to embark on another round of strike.

Recall that ASUU and ASUP had issued separate notices of strike over the refusal of government to implement some of the agreements it reached with them.

Although ASUU recently called off a nine-month old strike in January this year, it warned that its members might be called out for a fresh strike action soon if government fails to address the union’s grievances.

National president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, who made the announcement warned that the union would return to strike without notice if the government fails in meeting its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers.