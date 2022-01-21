Minister of state for works and housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the approval of the construction of a narrow gauge rail track from Minna to Baro with an extension to the Baro River Port in Niger State, which he described as a major milestone in infrastructure development.

He said the approval which is an attestation to President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to infrastructure development would boost trading, mining and agro allied activities in and around the state and improve the efficiency of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Sambo stated this when he played host to the management team of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chief George Moghalu who paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister.

He said he was sure of increased success in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing with the pedigree of the Honourable Minister, Mr.Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN who he referred to as his brother.

The minister told the NIWA team that his appointment as minister was designed by God, and actualized by President Muhammadu Buhari, his role model since 1975, adding that he never knew he would find himself in the position and advised all to put in their best in every endeavour and strive to impact people along their way.

He thanked the NIWA team for the courtesy visit and their best wishes for him while pledging to continue the bond of relationship with NIWA, his former office which he described as a family relationship and also promised to give them support where necessary.

Earlier, the managing director and chief executive officer National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Moghalu told the Minister that they were in his office to congratulate him on his appointment as the Minister of State for Works and Housing and wish him well.

