The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare has showered praises on Prof. Yahaya Ukwanya-led Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) for their foresight in accelerated development of the game of cricket at the grassroots in the country.

He gave commendation on Thursday during the launch of a set of cricket equipment, comprising plastic bats, balls and wickets, for onward distribution to schools across the six zones in the country.

The minister, who was represented at the launching of the equipment held at the Cricket Oval in Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja by the assistant director for Elite Athletes and Federation, Mr Adamu Elijah, said the NCF’s grassroots development initiative is in tandem with the core mandate of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“What Cricket federation is doing is completely in tandem with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. They are into grassroots sports development initiative which is a welcome development and we love it,” Elijah said.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports on the sideline of the Launching, chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the NCF, Prof. Yahaya Ukwanya, said the accelerated grassroots development programme is aiming at enrolling and sustaining 250,000 children nationwide per year.

He said the programme was conceived in 2017 as one of the five strategic imperatives to transform Nigeria’s cricket.

“In 2017 when the outgoing board was formed, we brought up five strategic imperatives to transform Nigeria cricket. It was a serious problem for us then because we have retardation of growth across all levels of the game, and we felt it was a time to counter attack.

“That was when we conceived the idea for an accelerated development at the grassroots. You would say why did it take us long to launch it, a number of factors were responsible for the delay. The programme was supposed to have taken place towards the end of 2019 and early 2020 but the coronavirus took over everything and even slowed down the production of the equipment. The intention is to at least enroll and sustain 250,000 children nationwide per year in the game ,” Ukwanya said.

NCF boss disclosed that all the plans that will ensure the success of the programme have been perfected. “We will make sure the programme is successful because we used the period of the lockdown to start the planning and sensitized all the stakeholders across the country that will be involved from the national federation to state associations.

“We had met at different levels using online resources to do the planning. We also thought it very wise that NCF should have a representative in each of the states of the federation that will be acting as field officers to monitor all the progress of the activities as far as this grassroots project is concerned because we want to cover a lot of basis to see that it works.

“In addition to our own investment in the game, we are engaging other partners and we presented the two of those partners here today, The Girls Aspire-led by Mrs Ijoma Okigbo for which she has won an international award for female cricket initiative for 2020 and we also have PWC, Price Waterhouse Cooker, a service providing company who have worked with us. We are engaging different partners.”