Minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the 2022 edition of the annual Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo, will enable investors and innovators of various scientific feats have an opportunity to synergise and work out possible solutions.

The EXPO, which is scheduled to start on Monday, March 14, to Friday March 18, 2022, is traditionally an avenue for scientific innovators to meet with investors, who will help showcase and commercialise their research findings.

Onu said this when he received the site plan by the coordinator of Niphemy Solutions/Mirakon Events, Mr Myke Okokon, in his office in Abuja, yesterday.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s deputy director of press and public relations, Afonja Ajibola, the minister said the partnership would lead to investment in the research of inventors for the production of goods and services, which would create jobs for the youths and add value to the Nigerian economy.

He said, “We need to create wealth both for the individual and the country, that is the way to reduce poverty.”

He added that the expo would showcase the tremendous achievements and the intellectual capabilities of Nigerians.

The minister said the 2022 edition is unique, because innovators from all sectors (informal, formal, academia, etc) will be afforded an opportunity to showcase to the world scientific research that can be produced from the country.

The expo activities, according to Onu, would include an opening ceremony, technical sessions, platforms for interaction between investors, innovators and researchers and presentation of the best three young scientists in the country.

He invited Nigerians, research institutes, universities, Federal/State MDAs, polytechnics, industrial laboratories, organised private sector and the general public to the event.

He also emphasised that COVID-19 precautions and measures have been put in place to ensure safety of all stakeholders and participants at the event.