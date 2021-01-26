By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare and the entire staff of the sports ministry are saddened with the news of the demise of the director-general of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Dr John Dadi-Mamud.

Dadi-Mamud, who hailed from Kogi state was confirmed dead on Sunday, Jan 24, 2021, in Lagos. He was aged 53.

According to a statement signed by the director of press in the sports ministry, Lere Adams: “The sports family commiserate with the immediate family, National Institute for Sports (NIS) and the entire nation over this sad development, while praying God in his infinite mercy to grant him eternal peace as his soul rest in the Lord.”

Dadi-Mamud, a sports administrator and teacher at the NIS, prior to the announcement of his untimely demise showed no sign of sickness.

He took over as the institute’s new chief executive on May 14, 2019, from Dr. Chukwudi Eke, whose tenure expired on May 10.

The former part-time lecturer at the Arabic Teachers’ College, Kano, was acting director and coordinator of academic programmes at NIS, after serving as head of the research department and general secretary of the swimming association.