Minister of trade, industry and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have asked Turkish nationals and business owners to invest more in Nigeria.

They made the appeal at the bilateral business forum between the two countries during the official visit of Turkish President, Rece Tayyip Erdogan, to Nigeria on Wednesday.

Adebayo said the Nigerian-Turkey Business Forum would serve as a platform for further strengthening of bilateral ties, especially in trade, industry and investment and other strategic areas beneficial to both countries.

The minister said Nigeria and Turkey had enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations after Nigeria’s independence, adding that the federal government is willing to cooperate and expand on the existing bilateral relations with Turkey.

On his part, the chairman of Nigerian/Turkey Business Council and 1st deputy national president of NACCIMA, Otunba Dele Oye, said Nigeria and Africa is a natural partner for business. He said problems should be seen as opportunities while noting that Nigeria is the best destination for investments.

He however urged that intending investors should make necessary enquiries with the council or with NACCIMA, which is the umbrella body of businesses in the country as part of their due diligence before making commitments.

Also, NACCIMA president, Sir John Udeagbala, said the chamber was committed to creating an enabling environment for micro, small and medium enterprises to develop in the area of agriculture, industry and services.