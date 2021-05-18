The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has heaped praises on the former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala who turned on Monday, May 17.

The minister made his birthday wish, describing the 1980 African Cup of Nations winner as one of the greatest goalkeepers Nigeria, and indeed Africa has ever produced.

“On behalf of the Nigerian football family, let me sincerely congratulate Emmanuel Okalla as he turns 70. On this special day, I wish you God’s guidance, protection, mercy favour and good health. Happy birthday.

“You are truly an icon whose place in Nigerian and African football is already assured. Your role in winning the 1980 Nations Cup and other accomplishments cannot be forgotten. We will continue to celebrate you and pray to God to endow you with good health and long life. God bless you and thanks for all the great memories,” Dare said.

The Nigeria Football Federation also has sent a message of congratulations to much-respected former Eagles goalie for attaining the platinum age of 70.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi praised the towering goaltender for his glorious service to fatherland in the round leather game, delivering his best anytime he turned out for both the Senior Men Team (then known as Green Eagles) and Rangers International FC of Enugu.

“We all remember the heroic feats and unforgettable deeds of the great Emmanuel Okala. He served Nigeria to the best of his ability and we commend him for his patriotism, discipline, dedication and sense of duty. We wish him a happy Platinum anniversary celebration and many pray that he lives many, many more years in good health and in joy,” Sanusi said in Abuja.

Okala, an imposing figure between the sticks at 6ft 5inches, emerged during an era in which Nigeria produced a long line of exceptional goalkeepers, including Inua Rigogo, Peter Fregene, Amusa Adisa and Eyo Essien. He earned his first cap in a friendly against Tanzania in Lagos that Nigeria won 3-2, and was in the team that won All-Africa Games football gold in Lagos in 1973, took bronze medals at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1978 and finished as runners-up at the All-Africa Games in Algiers four months later.

He was named Africa’s best goalkeeper by the Africa Sports Journalists Union in 1975 and was in the Rangers FC squad that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.