By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter, have expressed deep shock sudden and unfortunate exit of ace journalist Olusegun Ogunjimi

Ogunjimi, a staff of the Nation and Sporting Life Newspapers who was full of life was said to have slumped inside his house on Wednesday morning, and was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Mararaba, a bubbling suburb outside FCT.

The minister in a statement by sports ministry’s director of press Lere Adams, said described the sudden and unfortunate exit of Ogunjimi to the Ministry as one death too many to bear.

” We lost a very good friend. He was objective and unbiased in his journalism. He cross checked and balanced his stories before reporting. May God be the guide to those he left behind” Dare said.

”The Sports family commiserate with the immediate family for this huge loss and pray that God in his infinite mercy to grant him eternal peace as his soul rest in the Lord”.

“We lost a very good friend. He was objective and unbiased in his journalism. He cross-checked and balanced his stories before reporting. May God be the guide to those he left behind,’ said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

Also, SWAN FCT Chairman Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka who is still visibly shattered said he lacked words to pour out his feelings.

“This is a very sad development. I can’t believe that Segun is no more. I don’t just what to say again. My only prayer is that God almighty should remove any form of grief from us.

“Why must it be Segun, a jovial, loyal and dedicated fellow, full of life and excitement all the time.

He covered several national and international sporting events during his lifetime.

Ogunjimi had served as the Treasurer SWAN FCT, until his death, he was the liaison assistant (FCT) to Sir Honour Sirawoo, National President SWAN.

The burial arrangement will soon be announced by the family.