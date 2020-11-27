By Odutayo Oluseyi

“To whom much is given, much is expected”, were the words of the Honorable Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi as he decorates the newly promoted police personnel serving in the Ministry of Police Affairs.

Speaking at the event on the 26th November, 2020 at Abuja, the Hon. Minister noted that the massive promotion given to the men of the police force as a morale booster for effective service delivery.

The Hon. Minister, said the police have been faced with the issue of having bad image in the past and admonishes the newly promoted personnel to represent their constituents positively.

He further said that Government is poised towards improving the welfare of men of the police force through training and re-training, adequate working equipments and good renumeration, to mention but a few.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Temitope Fashedemi implored the newly promoted personnel to always display moral character expected of them while uplifting the image of the Police Force.

In his vote of thanks, Ismaila Abdulmalik expressed gratitude for such an honour bestowed on them, while promising on behalf of the newly promoted personnel, to work diligently for the peace and Security of the country.

Odutayo Oluseyi Head, Press and Public Relations Ministry of Police Affairs

26th November, 2020