The minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, have appealed to resident doctors to end the ongoing strike in the interest of Nigerians.

The duo made the plea yesterday in Ile-Ife at the inauguration of Southwest Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care delivery by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with National Primary Health Development Agency.

The minister who promised to meet with the leadership of the resident doctors today to ensure that the strike ends said he had pleaded with health workers that it is not ideal to go on strike with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

While pledging the establishment of a fully equipped Model Primary Health Care Centre each in all the states of the federation, he announced that the traditional rulers would have the privilege to determine the location of the health centres

He charged traditional rulers by virtue of their closeness and accessibility to the grassroots to assist in propagating the desire of the federal government to make health care delivery available to the masses.

In his response, Oba Ogunwusi, who commended the minister of health for his roles especially in the area of curbing the menace of COVID-19, pleaded for the establishment of more hospitals across the country and the Southwest in particular.

The governor of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, who spoke through his special assistant on Health, Siji Olamiju hailed the ministry of health for incorporating traditional rulers in primary health care delivery.