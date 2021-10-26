The minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello and chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth and Sport, Hon Yemi Adaramodu, among other stakeholders have expressed support for the establishment of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund.

They stated this in Abuja yesterday, during the opening ceremony of a symposium on the imperatives of NYSC Trust Fund with the theme, “Consolidating the Gains of the NYSC in Youth Empowerment and National Development in the Face of Current Economic Realities: The Imperatives of a Trust Fund.”

Bello who was represented at the event by Mrs Asabe Umar of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) said NYSC remains one of the most cherished national institutions bequeathed to our country to foster unity, integration and national development after the unfortunate civil war.

He said, “The establishment of an NYSC Trust Fund could not have come at a better time than now owing to the fact that the NYSC has capacity to drive Nigeria’s economic recovery process especially through the empowerment of its teeming youth, given the budding talents at its disposal. It therefore behooves on all to support laudable initiatives such as this.”

Also speaking, the director-general of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim said the essence of the symposium was to engender a greater appreciation of the imperative of the Trust Fund and to generate ideas that will facilitate its actualisation as well as the realisation of the set objectives.

He said the exponential rise in corps population has brought with it the demand for commensurate allocation of resources. While the state and local governments have demonstrated commitment to the discharge of their statutory obligations to the scheme, other equally pressing needs seem to make the resource allocation inadequate.

“When operational, the NYSCTF will help address infrastructural and other logistic needs for the smooth conduct of orientation courses, provision of corps lodges, corps transit camps and other essential facilities for the welfare of corps members.

“In addition, resources from the fund will support staff training for higher productivity as well as logistic requirements for special aspects of our community development service such as the medical outreaches conducted under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers.

“In a very significant way, the Fund will also focus on making the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the scheme more functional through adequate provision of training facilities,” he noted.