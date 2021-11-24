Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, and other stakeholders have expressed the need to come up with a robust policy on air pollution to eradicate respiratory diseases.

Speaking at the Nigerian Thoracic society (NTS) Year 2021 annual general meeting and scientific conference in Lagos, the minister called for collaborative efforts and advocacy by all and sundry towards the effective and efficient means of eradicating respiratory diseases

The minister who was represented by the chief medical director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo, said respiratory diseases have been found to adversely affect the economy of individuals suffering from the disease as well as the communities and the country as a whole.

The conference which has as its theme “Pulmonary Care: the Patient, the practice and the pandemic” is expected to identify the barriers and impediment to deliver Nigerians from the scourge of pulmonary infections and come up with effective approaches to tackle the menace, Mamora said.

In his own speech, the president of the Nigerian Thoracic Society (NTS), Prof. Prince Ele, charged the government at all levels to make policies that could control air pollution for a healthy environment and avoid respiratory diseases, such as asthma and other communicable diseases.

He noted that NTS has, since 1980, been working on prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases through evidence-based research, innovations, education, patient care and advocacy.