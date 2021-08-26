Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has promised prompt intervention in the damaged parts of the Gashua-Potiskum Road.

The minister of state for works and housing Abubakar Aliyu made the pledge during an on-the-spot assessment of the portions of the road damaged by the flood and assured motorists that government had taken steps to remedy the situation.

Aliyu spoke through the federal controller of works in Yobe State, Olusegun Akinmade, whom he delegated to visit the site.

He said, “The Gasua-Potiskum federal highway was recently damaged by massive flooding as a result of heavy downpour.

“The ministry would deploy the relevant agency to attend to the affected parts of the road in no time.”

The most affected part of the highway is a stretch between Garin Gada to Tarajim along the Gashua-Potiskum highway.

While commending the understanding of the motorists, Aliyu reaffirmed that the federal government would do all it could to remedy the situation as well as taking measures of averting future occurrences.