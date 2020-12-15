By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has complained that the continuous abuse of drugs has led to a situation of drug addiction and criminality in the society.

Speaking in Abuja at the event of the National Awareness on Drugs and Substance Abuse, she said it was worrisome that there was at least one case of a drug addict in most families across the country.

Farouq However, said the use of a drug to cure an illness, prevent a disease or improve health is termed ‘drug use’. But when a drug is taken for reasons other than medical, in an amount, strength, frequency or manner that causes damage to the physical or mental functioning of an individual, it becomes ‘drug abuse’.

According to her, The continuous abuse of drugs has led to a situation of drug addiction and criminality while the addict continues to developing a bondage to the drugs, meanwhile the effects of drug abuse is detrimental not only to the individual but to the society as a whole. Yet this problem is on the increase especially in the conflict zones of the country which is a serious threat to our national sanctity, based on these findings, prevention advocates would look to the mass media as an important aid in addressing the problem of Drugs and Substance abuse.

She stressed that substance abuse was increasing at an alarming rate, causing serious threats to every nation, by deteriorating health, increasing crimes, hampering productivity, destroying relationships, eroding social and moral values and impeding the overall progress of societies.

She decried that young people were becoming the largest hostage of the threat of substance abuse and their vulnerability was increasing gradually in the society.

She said, “the ministry is saddled with a mandate to effectively coordinate National and International Humanitarian interventions, national emergencies and disasters, as they affect person of concern as well as to formulate and implement humanitarian and social policies initiated several programmes and activities towards improving living standards of the target group to ensure a society devoid of drugs abuse.”

She therefore called on the media to help inform and educate people across groups and demographics on the dangers of Drugs and substance abuse in the society.

On his part, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali said the role and importance of media as a viable tool for informing and educating people across groups and demographics especially on Drugs and substance abuse in our society cannot be over emphasized.

He said, “consequences of substance abuse on the society in general and on youths in particular are extremely negative on every aspects of life which needs immediate intervention, adding that collaborative effort of all stakeholder is needed, no one alone can control it”.