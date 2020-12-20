By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has reaffirmed his commitment to sports development to meet international best standards.

Speaking to newsmen during a facility tour of the ongoing rehabilitation at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday, he said his priority was to develop other sports where Nigeria has comparative advantage.

“We have seen that football has been able to birth and support other sports. Our focus is beyond football. Yes, we pay attention to football, but we want to develop other sports such as badminton, tennis, boxing, wrestling, I can go on and on.

“We have in a deliberate way moved resources and the latest which is really exciting is cricket. The newly appointed coach for cricket is one of the best in the world. Three days ago, the International Cricket Federation approved Nigeria as host of two major tournaments. This is unprecedented and we think wherever we have talents we are going to support such sports to grow,” he said.

On the achievements of the nation’s basketball teams, he said; “Our basketball teams are really doing well, and more sponsors are gradually coming to identify with our teams apart from Total owing to the fact that both the female and male teams are going well,” the minister said.