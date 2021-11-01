Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu has received over 4, 000 defectors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwali area council of the FCT.

Aliyu, while receiving the defectors assured them of justice and fairness from members of the ruling party, and called on others who are yet to join APC to do so.

The minister who described the event as ‘harvest’ of over 4,000 members expressed delight that most of the defectors are former leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the Federal Capital Territory.

She also charged them to use their political weight to ensure victory for the party come 2022 and beyond.

The minister, however, used the occasion to appeal to both old and new members of the ruling party to work together in peace and be law abiding, just as she emphasized on the supremacy of party decisions.

“We are here today to receive over 4,000 of our brothers and sisters who have decided on their own to join the ruling APC. They came from various political parties especially the major opposition parties, the PDP and APGA. We appreciate them.

“They have keyed into the agenda of the second term of the incumbent chairman, the second term of credible governance, the second term of competent leadership, the second term of solid management of our common patrimony in Kwali area council,” she said.

Aliyu, who acknowledged that the occasion was not to kick off campaign for the council elections, however, tasked party members to support continuity in governance.

Earlier, the APC chairman in FCT, Hon Abdulmalik Usman, revealed that some of the defectors are founding members of the APC before they jumped ship.