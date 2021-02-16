By ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, called for the immediate cancellation of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise in Kwara State.

Alleging irregularities in the conduct of the exercise as well as hoarding of registration materials, the minister called on the national secretariat of the party to put in place a process that will ensure the conduct of a credible and fair exercise that will enjoy the support and confidence of all members of the party in the state.

Mohammed made the call while addressing newsmen in Oro, Irepodun local government area of the state, shortly after revalidating his membership of the party.

He called for the “immediate disbandment of the Senator John Danboi-led membership registration committee for the state. A vast majority of the APC stakeholders in the state have lost confidence in the committee.”

Meanwhile, the caretaker committee chairman of Kwara State APC, Alhaji Abdullah Samari has commended the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for revalidating his APC membership status.

Reacting in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, after the minister registered at his polling unit in Oro, Irepodun local government area, Samari said such step puts a lie to claims that party members were not allowed to take part in the exercise which he said has been peaceful and orderly in the state.