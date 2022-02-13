Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the National Defence College, Abuja to include senior officers from the Federal Fire Service FFS in its training programme.

Aregbesola made the appeal while receiving the management of the college weekend in Abuja.

The minister expressed the optimism that the inclusion of firefighters who play a critical role in securing lives and property would boost their performance

He said, “Kindly include officers of the Federal Fire Service FFS in your training. They play a critical role in securing lives and property. Though we haven’t started having huge, wildfires as they do in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey among others, the effect of climate change is beginning to catch up with us.

He also charged security agencies in the country to cooperate and work with one another in other to promote peace and ensure adequate security for all Nigerians.

“I recognise the role of the Nigerian Armed Forces in promoting peace and ensuring adequate security for all Nigerians. However, we must ensure all security agencies in the country which include all branches of the Nigeria Military, the Nigeria Police Force and other paramilitary security agencies in the country, must cooperate and see themselves as one and avoid inter-agency rivalry

“I salute your professionalism and excellence in the discharge of your duties to the nation and keeping Nigeria one.”

The minister promised to make himself available as a resource person for the college anytime he is called upon.

Earlier, the commandant, National Defence College, Rear Admiral Muritala Bashir, said the courtesy visit was necessitated by the need to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior, especially for the fact that it supervises critical Paramilitary Agencies in Nigeria.

“At the moment, we have three officers selected from the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, out of the over 200 participants selected from 16 countries participating in Course 30,” Rear Admiral Bashir noted. The permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaibu Belgore, intimated the delegation on the ministry’s cooperation in achieving its aims and objectives.