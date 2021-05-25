Minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) must be Made stronger to face the emerging challenges facing the ecosystem.

The minister stated this yesterday during the meeting of the technical committee of experts of the NBA held in Abuja.

Adamu who was represented by the director of water supply, Benson Ajisegiri, said the NBA was created in 1964 with the mandate of equitable management as well as improving the socio-economic wellbeing of the population within and outside the basin.

The NBA was involved in number of projects and programmes in agriculture, environment, climate change and integrated water resources management under the strategic action plan.

He said, “As experts, you have the primary responsibility of ensuring that this mandate is met. At this meeting, you will have the opportunity to bring your expertise to bear while engaging yourselves in deliberating on current issues affecting the Authority and member countries as well as make adequate recommendations to the Extraordinary Session of the council body.”

“I would like to invite you all to engage in in-depth discussions with a view to a historic revitalisation of our organisation,” he said.

The NBA executive secretary, Abderahim Bireme Hamid, said the Authority is a genuine tool for economic and social integration as well as an instrument of sustainable development and poverty alleviation.