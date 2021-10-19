As part of efforts to restore normalcy in administration of badminton, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has sworn-in a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN).

The committee which was sworn-in on Monday is chaired by the former president of BFN, Francis Orbih.

Recall that that composition of the BFN as well as the in-house election of its principal officers had been stalled following a court order obtained by one Kenneth Azuine in the run up the just concluded National sports Federation elections held in Abuja.

Inaugurating the caretaker committee in Abuja on Monday, the minister of youth and sports development, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, urged the committee members to work together to ensure the development of the sport in the country.

The chairman of the committee, Francis Orbih said that the setting up of the committee was a good development as it will attempt to redeem the lost ground occasioned by the lingering issues.

He said that he will abide by the counsel offered by Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, the permanent secretary at the Ministry that he should reach out to all stakeholders to gain all lost grounds. This he said will also include the aggrieved parties.

The members of the newly inaugurated Caretaker Committee of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria are Francis Orbih (Chairman), Maina Mohammed, Solaja Obiageli, Yusuf L. Bello, Shehu Sulyman Warah and Tangbe Felix Awala.

The others are Tunde Kazeem, George Shitta, Etuku Tenimu, Esther Gidado, Malik Anas, Amb Yahaya Yusuf and Grace Gabriel.