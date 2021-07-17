The minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, yesterday flagged off community sensitisation on cholera and other diarrhea diseases in Abuja.

Aliyu, during the flag off ceremony held at the palace of the Agora of Zuba, expressed concern over the increasing number of suspected cases, revealing that since May 2021, the FCT had recorded 604 suspected cases of cholera in the six area councils, with 54 deaths recorded and nine cases positive from rapid diagnostic test.

She said over 120 communities were involved across the six area councils with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) having the highest cases followed by Gwagalada and Bwari area councils.

According to her, some of the communities involved in Gwagwalada include Zuba, Shenagu, Katse 1 and 2, Tunga Gaya, Chitumu, Yimi, Ikwa, Tunga-Maje and Anagada.

She urged good personal hygiene as well as proper disposal of sewage and refuse, good hand washing practice and consumption of safe water as means of curbing further spread of the disease in the territory.

“In addition, community engagements for positive behavioral changes and improved sanitation and quick access to treatment are essential. Protect your water sources from contamination, boil your water before drinking with a clean cup, cooperate with health officials who will come to teach you home treatment of water for domestic use and drinking,” Aliyu said.

The minister also said as a matter of urgency, the administration had taken several measures to stop further spread of the disease as well as provide adequate care for those affected.

The measures according to her include formation of a cholera emergency operation centre, appointment of an incidence manager and other relevant medical personnel along with stakeholders from the FCT Water Board and RUWASA, prepositioning of drugs and consumables for the free treatment of all identified cases in both secondary and primary healthcare facilities of the FCT among others.

In his remarks, the FCTA permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who was represented by the acting secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohamed Kawu, said the secretariat was working with development partners in collaboration with the six area councils to curb the spread.

He commended the FCT minister of state for her leadership role and how to move board room resolutions to the field, stressing that her roles were appreciated by residents.

The Agora of Zuba, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha, representatives of development partners gave goodwill messages at the occasion.