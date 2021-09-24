The minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has tasked operators of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Community Radio to imbibe the ethical standards of the journalism profession.

The minister who made the call at the inauguration of AMAC Community Radio and Karshi Community Plaza both in Karshi also called on the operators to ensure that the station serves as a platform that would facilitate an interface between duty bearers and rights holders.

Aliyu while describing the Community Radio as a medium of expressing and sharing views, warned operators to be wary of individuals and groups with interests and dispositions to cause public disquiet and disrupt the peace of the society.

“We are therefore confident that this Community Radio can help us in addressing social, economic, cultural, educational, health, water and sanitation, and disaster-related issues more effectively and strategically.

“The station should also promote small and medium enterprises development by creating market opportunities for the operators and consequently improve their sales and incomes, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the people.

“It is important that we must avoid misadventures into politics and religion and any sensitive issues that have the potential to divide rather than unite our people. These and many more are daunting tasks before you, and you must do everything to avoid such landmines”, the minister cautioned.

Aliyu, however, commended the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council for the diligence exhibited in the service of the people, stressing that the Community Radio would further enhance revenue generation of the council.

Speaking earlier, chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abdullahi Candido, said that the aspiration of his government since 2016 was to change the narrative, establish the concept of the self-sustaining council with economic strength.