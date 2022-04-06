The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has been tasked to ensure data protection, privacy, confidentiality and security of Nigerians in order to continue to earn the trust of the citizens within the public and private sectors.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami, gave this charge while speaking during the official launching of the NDPB logo, website and core values in Abuja yesterday.

He stressed that the build up to the establishment of the Bureau started by a subsidiary legislation of the National Information Development Agency (NITDA) which was launched on the 25, January 2019.

Pantami said, “This is a great achievement for us to have a full-fledged institution of government that has been mandated to ensure the protection of the privacy and confidentiality of our data in this country.”

He added that establishing a full-fledged parastatal has become necessary because there are many global giants that will not do business in a country where there is no data law or data protection institution, particularly from the European Union.

NDPB has been mandated by the government to ensure the coordination of all the existing laws in which data protection, data privacy or data confidentiality has been mentioned.

of the legislations include; NIMC Act 2007 under the section 26, which stipulates that nobody is allowed to get access to NIMC Database without the approval of the commission.

The NITDA Act 2007 section 6 under Article J and K indicates a form of data protection and section 6 of the NITDA Act of 2007 under article A, also propounded data protection.

National Commissioner / CEO of the Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said that the establishment of the bureau will spur his team to expand their mandate in terms of identity, mission, brand, vision and core values.

“When you have legislation in the country it is necessary to have a supervising authority to be in charge of how to safeguard, protect and how to ensure that the citizens’ data being processed are adequately regulated in the country.

“Between when we were established and now, we have worked assiduously to look at what we want to do,” he said, adding that the Bureau will prod data processors and data controllers on measures they will put in place in terms of technology, measures and the capacity of their staff to protect data adequately.

Director general of the NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, who was represented by Ibrahim Ede, Director Management and Control of the agency, while making his remarks, lauded the immense efforts of the Minister in repositioning the nation’s digital economy sector.

“We in NITDA will give all support to ensure that all the aspirations of Nigeria with respect to the digital economy are met” he assured.