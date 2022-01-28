The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello has called on civil servants to come up with policies that would reposition and strengthen good governance.

Bello made this known while declaring open the 43rd meeting of the National Council on Establishments (NCE) yesterday, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The minister added that as the custodian of institutional memory, civil servants are in the best position to reposition the service to impact positively on the quality of governance.

While describing it as an honour to be selected to host the 43rd NCE, Bello hinted that the civil service of the federation was a bastion of stability and solidity upon which successive governments relied for the formulation and implementation of policies, as well as extant rules.

He also commended civil servants, particularly those from the nation’s capital for working tirelessly in the last three decades in beautifying and building the capital city of the dreams of the founding fathers.

The minister, however, charged participants to use the opportunity of the interaction to boost their knowledge.

Bello also commended the head of civil service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan for bringing revolutionary changes to the service and urged all civil servants to do their best in implementing the tremendous changes.

He called on the heads of civil service of states to also introduce positive changes in their respective states to improve the life of Nigerians.

