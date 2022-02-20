The minister of state in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has called on INEC to urgently improve the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System.

The minister gave the charge at the presentation of certificates of return to the newly elected chairmen and councilors of the area council after the election held on February 12, 2022.

Aliyu stressed that in the course of monitoring the voting process it was observed that it was slow at several polling units owing to malfunctioning or faulty BVAS machines.

She, therefore, tasked INEC to urgently look into the machines or allow the electorate accredited to vote manually as the nation approaches the general elections.

“Today is another remarkable day in the history of the FCT as we have successfully conducted one of the most peaceful elections in the third tier of government in Nigeria.

“The elections have been won and lost, but it is worthy to note that the FCT Administration does not in any way interfere with the conduct of elections. This alone entails transparency.

“However in the course of monitoring the election in the six area councils the voting process was slow at several polling units because the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine was faulty or malfunctioning.

“INEC should as a matter of urgency look into BVAS machine malfunctioning or in the alternative allow electorate accredited to vote manually. I did not say cancel the BVAS, because I am not a contestant in any way here,” she said.

