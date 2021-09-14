Following approval of the national policy on fifth generation (5G) technology deployment in Nigeria by the federal executive council (FEC) last Wednesday, the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to prepare for immediate and effective implementation of the policy.

The minister gave the tall order when management of the commission, led by its executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the communications and digital economy complex, Mbora, Abuja recently.

According to Pantami, with the approval of the 5G national policy, which was a product of extensive consultation, “the next big task ahead of the commission is to begin immediate implementation to push forward the country’s march to increased digital transformation of the economy.

The minister, who also commended the commission for the launch of its strategic vision plan (SVP) 2021-2025, the ‘NCC Global Connect’ podcast and compendium of EVC speeches and presentations, added that the SVP would be a veritable vehicle to give the needed impetus to the implementation of the 5G plan.

“The NCC needs to ensure total implementation of the SVP. We should try to have timelines and ensure to deliver on them.

Developing the vision plan is commendable but ensuring diligent implementation is even more important. So, the EVC should commit to total implementation of the SVP,” the minister said.

On the podcast, the minister said that as a digital communication channel, “I see it as important because we need more sensitisation. We need to reach out to citizens and create awareness about our regulatory activities, change certain perceptions and counter some conspiracy theories against technologies and many more. The podcast is one of the best ways we would be able to achieve this.”