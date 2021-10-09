ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has charged the boards of National Sports Federations on code of governance and the need to deepen the development of sports in the country.

He gave the charge while inaugurating the boards on Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The minister urged the boards of the various National Sports Federations to work as a team and be guided by established processes, procedures and code of governance of National Sports Federations in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“As you are aware, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s core responsibilities are focused at facilitating youth and sport development through the establishment of a conducive policy environment that provides strategic support systems and sport policy implementation, amongst other functions.

“The Ministry coordinates the formulation and review of policies and legislation in order to provide a framework for effective implementation of youth and sports programs”, Dare reaffirmed.

“Let me also stress that the future of the various sports is now in your hands, the career of our young athletes under your Federations is now in your hands and history will judge you how you have positively or otherwise impacted Sports in your respective governing bodies.”

In line with the reclassification of sports from recreation to business as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister said a new business orientation will be pursued, tasking the board of each federation to adopt and bring about a business approach to its operations. Dare further gave a marching order to the newly inaugurated 28 Sports Federations to within six months begin the process of formulating the Federations’ constitution in line with the dictates of various international Federations with the inputs and guidance of the Ministry to ensure domestication and operation in tandem with Nigerian laws and Sports Industry policy.

He also charged the new boards of Federations to settle down to business and avoid the acrimonious relationships that beset some associations in the past.

He intimated the new Executives that a 2-day technical and business workshop for capacity building will be organized in collaboration with the Edo State Government, and will hold in Edo State in the coming weeks.