Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources and chairman Niger Basin Authority (NBA) Council of Ministers, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has urged the NBA member-countries to speed up the implementation of both the Climate Resilience Investment Plan (CRIP) and the Operational Plan (OP) in order for populations to feel the impact of the Authority in their lives and activities.

The minister said this on Thursday during the exraordinary session of Council of Ministers of the NBA held in Abuja.

Adamu, whose tenure has just ended after five years as chairman of the NBA Council of Ministers said: “There is need for NBA member-countries to urgently hold a roundtable on financing the Operational Plan and Climate Resilience Investment Plan as well as member-countries to pay their 10% counterpart funding.”

He further stated that certain amendments have been proposed by the Executive Secretariat and Technical Committee of Experts on the internal rules and regulations of the NBA Technical Committee of Experts (CTE) and Council of Ministers (CM), adding that “it is our duty to carefully examine this proposal with a view to making informed recommendations to the summit.”

Adamu stressed that his achievements within five years were made possible with the support and commitment of member-countries.

He highlighted of some of the achievements to include the regular holding of the NBA statutory meeting, particularly the meeting of the regional steering committee of the NBA project and programmes and extraordinary session of the council, improvement of the telationship with Technical and Financial partners, and establishment of the Regional Network of members of the Parliament of the Niger Basin, amongst others.

For his part, the executive secretary of NBA, Mr Abderahim Bireme Hamid, said that to surmount the many challenges of the Authority, the quick implementation of the resolutions on the organisational chart adopted by the 39th session of the Council of Ministers remains the only guarantee to solve the issue of understaffing, to better boost NBA and convince technical and financial partners for more support.

“I remain confident that you will carefully review the report of the Technical Committee of Experts. I hope that the relevant solutions that are going to be proposed will give the directions needed to make our institution much more efficient and at the exclusive service of populations living in the Niger Basin,” Hamid stated.