Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to embrace and implement government policies, guided by the principles of transparency and efficient service delivery.

Bello, who made the call in Abuja, yesterday, at the grand finale of NIS SERVICOM/ACTU sensitisation and enlightenment workshop, said any officer saddled with any responsibility must take such very seriously.

He noted, however, that service failures are sometimes experienced by members of the public due to a number of factors which include corruption and lack of full commitment to duty.

The minister expressed gratitude that many government organisations, such as the NIS have embraced the principles of transparency and accountability, while providing acceptable service to the public.

Earlier, the NIS comptroller-general, Muhammad Babandede, had disclosed that the service has put in place a set of principles and measures, as well as operational standards to guide its service delivery drive, especially in passport processing and issuance, border management, migration management, as well as human resources and personnel management.

Represented by the deputy comptroller-general of the service, Mrs Anthonia Okpara, the comptroller general said the NIS is committed to pursuing the principles of SERVICOM as it continues to reposition itself for greater and optimal service delivery to the public.

In a welcome address, the Comptroller, NIS FCT Command, Tijani Ahmed, saidthe workshop with the theme, “Zero Tolerance Approach To Corruption: A Pathway To Quality Service Delivery and Attitudinal Change” was meant to sensitive officers of the service to be committed to their job and to avoid corruption.