Minister of police affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has charged members of the Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) to be transparent to convince Nigerians that their grievances will be given due consideration.

The minister, who stated this during the sensitisation campaign on the PPCC activities for the North West held in Sokoto State, said the choice of the zone for the second edition drew strength from the need to elicit support towards decapitating notorious elements, threatening peace and security in the region.

Dingyadi clarified that the Public Complaints Commission deals generally with all complaints against administrative injustices by public institutions while the Police Public Complaints Committee is a specialised institution that deals strictly with public complaints against police personnel.

He said, “The committee is not out to witch-hunt the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), rather it is to work in synergy with the police to ensure they carry out their mandate effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is obvious that the current habit of the public lodging complaints against personnel at police stations or at various police commands have not given the desired solutions to aggrieved Nigerians. The overriding objective of the PPCC is to serve as a platform that has oversight on the activities of police personnel viz-a-viz their interaction with the public,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by Abdul Kadir Mohammed Ahmed, commended the proactive measures taken by the Ministry of Police Affairs to resuscitate the PPCC.

He said the relationship between the police and the people of the state was very cordial.

The quartet of Bolarinde Omoluabi, Kaaze Aaron Doorumum, Bunmi Ogunowo and Mrs Olusola Ruth were the panel of discussants that shed light on the modus operandi of the PPCC and how it will ensure more responsibility and accountability on the police.

ADVERTISEMENT